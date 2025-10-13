Worthing Borough Council expected to require financial support for ‘foreseeable future’

Worthing Borough Council is expected to require financial support for the ‘foreseeable future’.

At a meeting of Adur and Worthing councils’ cabinets on Thursday, October 10, members noted an update on next year’s budget forecast, with a predicted shortfall increase of around £600,000 from July.

A committee report said the predicted shortfall for the council’s 2026/27 budget would be around £4million, and that the council would likely need to seek ‘exceptional funding support’ from the government for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for resources, John Turley (Lab, Gaisford), said next year’s projected shortfall increase was mostly due to increases in the housing needs budget.

He said the council is currently receiving exceptional financial support from the government, which he said meant there was ‘an expectation’ council tax would increase next year by 2.99 per cent, the maximum amount allowed.

Higher-than-expected inflation and borrowing costs, as well as ‘mounting’ costs from the new Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC) were also impacting the shortfall, he said.

Mr Turley said the government’s fair funding review and annual funding settlement had not been published yet, but that they expected to continue to need exceptional financial support.

Leader of thecouncil Sophie Cox (Lab, Castle) said the council was facing ‘considerable pressures’ financially, saying the council was spending 26 per cent of its net revenue budget on housing and accommodation.