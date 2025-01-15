Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has reminded people that it is changing the payment system at two multi-storey car parks in Worthing – and there has been plenty of backlash.

In February, Worthing Borough Council will be changing the way visitors pay for parking at Grafton and High Street multi-storey car parks.

“The automatic number plate recognition system at both multi-storeys has come to the end of its life and needs to be replaced,” the council explained on social media.

“It fails to read a proportion of number plates, such as those that are damaged, dirty or from overseas, resulting in drivers having problems entering, paying and leaving the car parks.

“The same issues existed at Buckingham Road multi-storey car park, so while it was closed for a complete refurbishment we installed the new payment system there ahead of its reopening in October last year.

"Instead of paying when leaving the Grafton or High Street multi-storey car parks, drivers will now pay for their stay when they arrive, as they do at our surface car parks.”

The latest council Facebook post, explaining the changes, has not been well received. There are more than 100 comments – with some branding the idea as ‘stupid’ and ‘rubbish’, with the general consensus being that the pay on exit system is preferred.

One resident said it will result in visitors leaving early or not coming to town at all.

Some asked why they were not consulted by the council.

Some said the changes are not helpful and they may be forced to shop elsewhere.

Not everyone agreed though. One person said the council is changing from a system that is expensive to install and maintain to a cheaper one that will save rate payers money in the long term. Those complaining were told by some responders to ‘stop moaning’.

The council said visitors are able to pay in cash, by card or by using the MiPermit app.

"The system is ticketless, so nobody will need to return to their vehicle to display a ticket after payment,” the social media post added.

"Drivers using the app will not need to go to a payment machine and can easily extend their stay without returning to the car park. Currently, 45 per cent of visitors pay via the app when visiting our surface car parks at High Street and Liverpool Gardens.

“We are also maintaining flexible, discounted parking for town centre workers, who will also use the app and have the option to book their parking in advance.

"They’ll still be able to come and go during the day as they currently do. We will be contacting all registered town centre workers by email to let them know they can prepare for the change.”

The council reiterated that the new system is ‘significantly cheaper’ to install, operate and maintain than automatic number plate recognition.

For more information on the payment system changes at our multi-storey car parks, see the FAQs at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/worthing-car-parks/

The council asked anyone with questions about the new system to ‘let us know in the comments’.