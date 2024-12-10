The council is set to change the way people pay to park at two multi-storey car parks in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead of paying when leaving the Buckingham Road car park, drivers now pay for their stay when they arrive – as they do in surface car parks.

This will soon also be the case at the Grafton and High Street multi-storey car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a couple of months we’re going to change the way visitors pay to park using our Grafton and High Street multi-storey car parks, like we have at Buckingham Road,” a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said.

Maintenance work was carried out at the Grafton (pictured) and High Street multi-storey car parks in Worthing. Photo: SR staff / SR2410212 / Sussex World

"The number plate technology currently being used at those multi-storeys has come to the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

"Some motorists are having problems using those car parks because the technology fails to read their number plates correctly, which can mean they can’t drive in, pay or leave after their visit.

"The same problems existed at Buckingham Road multi-storey car park, so while it was closed for improvement work we installed the new equipment there ahead of its reopening in October this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are able to pay in cash, by card or by using the MiPermit app, the council said.

The council said it is going to change the way visitors pay to park at Grafton and High Street multi-storey car parks, 'like we have at Buckingham Road'. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

If they pay using the app, they can extend the length of time they want to stay for ‘without returning to their vehicle’.

The council added: “We are also maintaining flexible, discounted parking for town centre workers.

"The new system is more reliable, cheaper to run and frees up more staff to be out and about helping visitors in our car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some residents and businesses have told us they didn’t have enough information about the new system at Buckingham Road before we introduced it.

"We’ve listened to them and so over the coming weeks we’ll be spending more time telling you about the new payment system that we’ll be introducing at Grafton and High Street in February.”

The council said there will also be more information on its website, with answers to the most asked questions.