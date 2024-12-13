All the lights on Worthing town centre’s Christmas tree are now working again.

Photos showed fencing had been put around the Christmas tree in Montague Street last week – and the lights had been removed.

Explaining the situation, a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following an investigation, we have discovered that the lights on the town’s Christmas tree in Montague Street have failed following an act of vandalism.

“It appears that someone has sadly cut the cables leading to the tree, which was only installed and decorated a couple of weeks ago to bring some added festive cheer to our town centre.

'Some of the lights are working again' on Worthing town centre’s Christmas tree. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“The lights and their accompanying components are still in place, but costly repairs will need to be made before we can light up the town’s Christmas tree again.”

The lights are now back up and running.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that all the lights on Worthing’s Christmas tree are now working again thanks to the quick work of our contractor.

“Thankfully, the team has been able to make great progress over the last couple of days, resulting in the tree now being fully lit for everyone to enjoy again.

“If you’re visiting our town centre this evening or weekend, we hope you appreciate the fine festive feature, which this year has been kindly sponsored by Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network.”

With ‘finances being especially tight at the moment’, the council said this was ‘another added cost’ to get the tree up and running again.