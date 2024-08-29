Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to improve Worthing’s coastal defences are progressing - and the public are reminded they have just over two weeks to comment on the ‘environmental effects’.

The Environment Agency (EA) is working with Worthing Borough Council to ‘increase protection from coastal flooding’ to 317 residential and commercial properties – between Sea View Road and Brooklands Brighton car park – in Worthing.

Work will include timber repairs to groynes and the movement of shingle on the beach. It’s a ten-year project and will start next year.

In an update this week, a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency has given formal notice of our shared intention to deliver a substantial improvement to Worthing’s coastal defences.

"To try to ensure local homes, businesses and streets are protected from potential coastal floods, we have been developing plans to strengthen a 3.7km stretch of seafront, extending from Sea View Road to Brooklands Brighton Road car park.

"These proposed works are in addition to our ongoing annual repairs to the most deteriorated groynes along our coastline.”

The council said the final plans will see this section of the town’s ‘extensive groyne field repaired to a greater extent’ – helping to protect it from coastal flooding for up to ten years ‘while a longer-term solution is developed’.

The spokesperson added: “As the lead authority, the Environment Agency is expected to approve the final proposals in January 2025 and work is expected to begin in Autumn 2025.

"The second phase of the plans will see shingle movement works take place in Autumn 2026 and 2027.

"We will update you on the scheme as it progresses.”

The Environment Agency said it does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in relation to the improvement works.

Anyone wishing to make representations to the environmental effects of the works can do by Saturday, September 14.

Click here to find out more this decision and how to make a representation.

Click here for more information about Worthing’s coastal protection and general maintenance.