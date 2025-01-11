Worthing Coastal Office will be closed this weekend due to staff shortage
Worthing Borough Council confirmed there was a ‘temporary shortage of staff’.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we unfortunately have no trained staff available this weekend, meaning we’re unable to provide the team’s usual service at this time,” a social media post read.
"Solent Coastguard and Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station have been made aware of the team’s unavailability as an additional local service for this weekend.
“The Coastal Office, located between the pier and the lido on Worthing promenade, will reopen on Monday, January 13 at 9am.”
The council said it apologised for ‘any inconvenience’, adding: “We look forward to seeing visitors again next week.”
