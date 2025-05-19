A foodbank scheme in Worthing has been awarded £2,000.

"St Matt’s Meals, based at St Matthew's Church in Tarring Road, was awarded £2,000 to continue providing short-term support with food to individuals and families who live within a mile of the church,” a council spokesperson said.

"Since 2021 volunteers at the church have been supplying packages of tinned food and store cupboard essentials that provide enough food for a breakfast, light lunch and evening meal for up to three days.

"The group of volunteers was able to rely on donations from the church congregation, but is now in need of extra funding to cover the rise in food costs and an increase in demand for food banks.”

Matt’s Meals is available to anyone who lives nearby the church, with ‘no need for a referral’, the council said.

The spokesperson added: “Holiday lunches are available to families during school breaks The team also signposts people to other agencies who may be able to help with issues related to the cost of living.

"As well as the food bank, the church is home to Coffee on the Corner – an affordable café serving hot drinks with free refills and cake every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9.30am to midday.”

To find out more about the food bank and how to access support, visit www.stmatthewsworthing.org/stmattsmeals.