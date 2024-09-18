Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groups that support communities across Worthing have been given a funding boost.

Worthing Borough Council said ‘just under £205,000’ was successfully bid for by 27 community groups and voluntary sector organisations, with some groups working together on joint projects.

The council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund is made up of a proportion of the payments collected from developers building in the local area, to ‘offset the impact felt by residents’.

Dom Ford, Worthing’s cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure, said: “I’m really pleased to see groups teaming up for some of the successful projects – this ties in really well with our council for the community ambitions and it’s important that communities can work together for the greater benefit of our residents.”

In 2022, the council ‘redesigned the fund’ to make it ‘more inclusive and transparent’. Communities were also given the chance to be ‘involved with the decision-making process’.

A spokesperson added: “Projects that improve the wellbeing of residents have been invested in this year, with funding going to homelessness charity Turning Tides’ mindfulness gardening project and Humber Avenue Community Allotments’ social hub community space.

"Families and young people will get support from projects across Worthing, including a Friday Afternoon Club at Maybridge Keystone Club, a health activities for families scheme run by The Russell Martin Foundation, a new youth club by community interest company, The Sid Youth and money for day trips organised by charity, Family Support Work.

"Community facilities in need of a spruce-up will be aided, with St Botolph's Church in Heene securing funds for a kitchen refurbishment, 2nd Worthing Scout Group set to improve toilet facilities at its base and Goring-by-Sea Cricket Club planning to use the money to purchase an outfield mower.

"Projects that tackle environmental issues have also been rewarded, including bee workshops from volunteer group We are Pollinator Pioneers, and money for The Goring and Ilex Conservation Group to enhance the popular Plantation green space.”

The council said feedback from last year’s successful applicants ‘highlighted an enthusiasm’ for the opportunity to network with each other at engagement events hosted by Worthing Borough Council.

"Throughout this year’s application process, groups were encouraged to build connections and identify opportunities to work together,” the spokesperson said.

"Working jointly, Findon Valley Residents Association and Limetree Surgery have received funding for an allotment and therapeutic garden project. Also joining forces are West Sussex Mind and Northbrook College for a youth mental health training, awareness and support project at the college’s West Durrington campus.

"All of this year’s successful applications were chosen by community assessment panels, made up of councillors and community representatives, at venues in the three areas of Worthing that were eligible for funding.

"Any groups that have not been successful this year will be given feedback, invited to apply next year or referred to Community Works, a local organisation that supports the voluntary sector, for help preparing future funding applications.”

Residents will be able to find out more about this year’s successful projects as they progress, via the council’s website and social media channels.