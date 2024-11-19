Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in a Worthing neighbourhood have been given the chance to provide ideas for a new community building.

Worthing Borough Council said its staff will be heading to West Durrington this week, to ask residents ‘what activities they would like to see included’ in a new community building.

"Plans for a community building were included in the West Durrington housing development located north of the Tesco Extra superstore, and we have been working with the developers to ensure these plans progress,” the council posted on social media.

"A large community has developed since the building of the new homes began in 2016, and both us and the developers want to hear from residents in West Durrington and the surrounding area about what activities and facilities you expect from your community building.

Council staff will be heading to West Durrington this week, to ask residents ‘what activities they would like to see included’ in a new community building. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"This builds upon extensive consultation in 2019 to ensure the developers receive an up-to-date position on the community's thoughts for the building.”

The council said it is also ‘continuing to liaise’ with the developers on the adjacent community park to start in 2025.

Staff will be in the foyer at Tesco Extra in Fulbeck Way on Wednesday (November 20) from 1pm to 5pm and on Saturday (November 23) from 9am to 1pm to ‘hear your thoughts and ideas in person’.

The council added: “If you can’t make those dates, you can share your thoughts on our online survey here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/new-west-durrington-community-building-consultation/.”