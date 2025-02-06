The leader of Worthing Borough Council has written to bus company Stagecoach, urging it to reconsider proposals for major changes.

Stagecoach is proposing major changes to services in Littlehampton and Worthing, which it says will improve reliability and provide more buses, especially in the evening and at weekends.

Changes to the company's Worthing and Littlehampton bus network are proposed from spring 2025 and customers have until Friday, February 7 to provide feedback.

The aim is to avoid level crossings to reduce delays and to provide new services, including a direct route from Littlehampton to Worthing Hospital.

Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, has written to Stagecoach urging it to reconsider its proposed changes to local bus services – following concerns from the cabinet and local residents.

A council spokesperson said: “Two key services affected by the proposed changes are the existing routes from Durrington to Worthing Hospital and the direct bus to Brighton for many people in Goring.

“Stagecoach says the aim of the changes is to reduce delays and provide new services, but Cllr Cox is concerned that many residents will be impacted as a result, in particular the elderly, people with disabilities and those that rely on public transport for hospital appointments.

“Cllr Cox also expressed her concern over the frequency of the proposed new services, with the 700 route, which currently runs every 12 minutes, due to be replaced for many by the new 11 route, which only runs every 30 minutes.”

The letter ends by asking for ‘better engagement with residents’, an extension to the consultation deadline and ‘better publicity of the proposals’ to ensure Worthing’s ‘essential and sustainable travel options are not impacted’.

To find out more about the changes and have your say, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/worthing-changes-2025

The online consultation closes on Friday, February 7.