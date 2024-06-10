Worthing council reveals plans for new observation wheel on seafront
The attraction will be based between Worthing Pier and the lido, on the promenade, until November, according to Worthing Borough Council.
A social media announcement read: “A new observation wheel is returning to Worthing seafront, bringing unique views of our coastline, town and the South Downs to our residents and visitors.
“The observation wheel is due to be built from Tuesday, June 11 and is expected to be up and running ready for customers next week.
"At a height of 44 metres, the electric white wheel with red open-air 'gondolas' will allow users to see up to ten miles in all directions.”
The council warned that access to the promenade may be ‘temporarily affected’ whilst vehicles deliver the structure this week.
"However, it will remain open as usual outside of these times,” a spokesperson added.
"We hope you’re looking forward to the return of a wheel on our coastline.”
