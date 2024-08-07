The public have one week left to comment on Worthing council’s air quality action plan.

A Worthing hotspot has been selected for a new project to 'manage traffic flow' and 'reduce idling times for vehicles'.

Worthing Borough Council published its draft air quality action plan on Monday (August 5). This sets out a ‘range of measures’ for the council to achieve by 2029 to ‘improve the air we breathe’.

A spokesperson explained: “Included in the report, which centres on our Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) at Grove Lodge in Broadwater, are potential steps working with our partners to manage traffic flow and reduce idling times for vehicles.

"Transport emissions are the main source of pollution within the AQMA, and therefore a key priority for us to continue addressing.”

The borough council said it knows that ‘more needs to be done’ to support active travel in the area.

"This means working with West Sussex County Council on its plans to introduce new walking and cycling routes and pushing for further improvements for Worthing,” the spokesperson added.

“Also highlighted in the plan is our continued effort to decarbonise our vehicle fleet – a key part of our carbon reduction mission and this will contribute towards our aim to become a carbon neutral council by 2030.

"Air pollution is associated with a number of health impacts and is recognised as a contributing factor to heart disease, lung conditions and cancer. Wanting the best health possible for our communities, we are committed to continue delivering positive environmental change.”

The full draft air quality action plan can be viewed online by visiting: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/draft-worthing-aqap/

The council said it would value the public’s feedback on the proposals through the online questionnaire. The deadline for comments is September 16.