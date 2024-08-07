A council has warned dog owners that they made be prosecuted if they take their pet to sections of certain beaches in West Sussex this summer.

Worthing Borough Council has restrictions in place over the summer season to prevent dogs from going on two sections of Worthing Beach and Goring Beach.

The council said the rule was brought in ‘to ensure everyone has an area of beach they can enjoy’.

“While many of us are out enjoying our wonderful coastline this summer, we would like to say a special thanks to all the dog owners that are making an effort to respect the dog-restricted areas of our seafront,” a council statement read.

"The areas affected are the sections of shore running from Splashpoint Leisure Centre to Heene Road and from Worthing Sailing Club to Marine Crescent car park, which runs between the two boat-launching ramps in Goring.”

The restrictions are in place until Monday, September 30, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “Many of us love dogs, but we want these areas of our coastline to be a safe and clean place where families and friends can come together to enjoy the seaside without being concerned about a dog’s presence or waste.

“Failure to respect these laws may lead to prosecution, which could lead to a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record for offenders. Some of our staff can also issue a fixed penalty notice of £100.

“We really appreciate the effort that most dog owners are making to respect these restrictions and hope you are enjoying the miles of dog-friendly coastline that’s available.”