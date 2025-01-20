Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Environmental works will require the water level to be lowered at a park in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said it needs to lower the water level at Brooklands Park to ‘undertake environmental works that will improve flow of water into the lake’.

"Our contractors will be clearing reeds from the watercourse in a section of the Teville Stream which was enhanced during our deep clean of the lake in 2017 and 2018 to help reduce the impact of the pollution,” the council announced on social media.

"The work ensures good water flow in the stream and reduces the risk of flooding upstream at both residential and commercial sites.

“We will lower the level of the lake to make it easier for the contractor to work at the site, while maintaining a safe level of water for the lake’s fish and wildlife.”

While the lake is lowered, the council will be ‘taking the opportunity to inspect’ the islands, the surrounding banks and the windmills ‘to ensure everything is in order and well maintained’.

The social media post added: “Our team will be lowering the lake level today (Monday, January 20) for the works to begin on Wednesday (January 22). We’re doing the work now to avoid nesting season for the surrounding wildlife.”

The council said the water level will be raised back to the pre-work level ‘as soon as the works are complete’.