Worthing councillor defects from Conservatives to Reform UK after seven months in post

Luke Houghton has moved to Reform UK

A Worthing councillor has defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK after seven months in post.

Worthing Borough Councillor Luke Houghton announced the move in a video posted to his social media on Tuesday, May 27, saying Reform is the only party that offers a ‘genuine alternative’ to the status quo, saying the move was about ‘principle not protest’.

He added ‘too many people feel ignored’ across the UK and in his ward of Heene, saying his choice was not about left or right but ‘right and wrong’.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Cllr Houghton said: “I was elected to serve the people of Heene, not to serve a party machine.

“The Conservative party is a sad parody of what it once used to stand for and what I thought it stood for. I’ve seen from within what a corrupt machine it is, and how principle is so often pushed aside in favour of headlines.

“Since being elected I’ve dealt with potholes, met regularly with residents, fought against council tax rises and stood up for real small-c conservative values – I remain fully committed to Heene and standing up for those who feel ignored.”

Cllr Houghton was elected as a ward councillor for Heene in a by-election in October last year, taking the seat from Labour to Conservative.

A statement from West Worthing Conservatives following the defection called it a ‘blatant career move’ and a ‘betrayal of trust’ for his constituents.

“This decision is not just a personal betrayal, it is a slap in the face to the hundreds of Conservative voters and dedicated activists who worked tirelessly to get him elected”, the statement said.

“It shows a clear contempt for the community he claimed to serve and a transparent desire to climb the political ladder at any cost.

“Voters chose a Conservative. If he’s no longer one, he must have the courage to ask for their permission again. That means resigning and facing the voters in a by-election.

“Worthing Conservatives won two by-elections in 2024 and are the only serious alternative to Labour. Reform UK was nowhere to be seen. Luke’s defection is not a brave stand – it’s a cowardly dodge.”

In a statement the Worthing Labour group and Council Leader Sophie Cox (Lab, Castle), addressed the defection.

It said: “We are deeply disappointed for the residents of Heene ward that their newly-elected Councillor Luke Houghton has chosen to defect from the Conservative Party to Reform UK, just seven months after being elected.

“Residents voted for Cllr Houghton as a Conservative member and to switch political allegiance so soon after his election is a breach of trust with the voters who placed their confidence in him.

“This defection undermines faith in local democracy. The right course of action now would be for Councillor Houghton to step down and allow a by-election to take place. Let the people of Heene have their say on who should represent them moving forward.”

Rumours another Conservative councillor, Durrington member Josh Harris, were addressed by Cllr Harris in a statement to his social media on Tuesday.

“There have been rumours circulating suggesting that I am planning to join Reform UK. Let me be absolutely clear this is not the case at all”, he said.

“I also want to make it clear that I do not agree with what Luke Houghton has done. You should not be elected as a Conservative, only to switch parties a few months later, especially when you stood on Conservative policies just five or six months ago.

“I will not be joining Reform. I do not agree with their policies, and I do not share their vision. My values and loyalty remain firmly with the Conservative Party – I have a blue heart.”

Reform now hold one seat on the council with the Conservatives holding 10, Labour with 21, the Greens with two, and Worthing Community Independents with three.