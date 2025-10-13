Worthing development change to be considered

A 216-home development in Worthing town centre could end up including no affordable housing.

The Union Gardens development, on a brownfield site in Union Place, was approved by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee in February, 2024.

It included plans for 48 affordable homes – but a variation to the plans, submitted by the developer Roffey Homes, could see all affordable housing on the site removed.

The Union Place site in Worthing town center – pictured here in 2019 – has been derelict for years

The planning committee is due to discuss the variation at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15, with a report saying Roffey had been unable to find a registered housing provider for the affordable housing element, despite attempts, with affordablilty concerns from providers proving an obstacle.

Instead, they would have to either provide affordable housing elsewhere in Worthing or pay £1,004,004 in section 106 money to the council.

Council officers have recommended the plans for approval in order not to delay progress on the scheme, stating the 106 payment to be the preferred option.

The meeting will be held open to the public in the Gordon Room of Worthing Town Hall, at 6.30pm, and can be viewed online at https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=168&MId=2172