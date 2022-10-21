The new scheme was launched in Worthing earlier this month

The recycling rate in the town is currently about 41.5 per cent, short of the 50 per cent government target councils were expected to reach by 2020.

Some 77 tonnes of WEEE – waste electrical and electronic equipment – is thrown away every year in Worthing, with 82 tonnes thrown away in neighbouring Adur district.

It is hoped that a new, free collection service for small electrical items, like broken toasters and irons, will reduce waste further.

Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Vicki Wells

The new collection service was launched on October 3 and Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Vicki Wells, gave an update to full council on Tuesday (October 18).

“The waste team has reported a great uptake of the WEEE service with approximately two-and-a-half tonnes of materials collected in the first week alone,” she said.

“This is an excellent start to the scheme and I would like to thank all the officers and the waste team crew members who have worked hard to deliver and facilitate this fantastic new service.”

But the cabinet member acknowledged that ‘we can do better’ and public awareness campaigns have been taking place as part of National Recycle Week, which runs until October 23.

