Preparations for next year’s Worthing Festival are already underway, with the event now set to be 'owned and developed by the town'.

‘After two successful years’, Worthing Borough Council has handed the town’s summertime celebration of arts and culture over to the community.

"Preparations for next year’s new-look Worthing Festival are now underway, with local creatives having taken on the management of the celebration for the first time,” a council spokesperson said.

"The festival was inspired by conversations between the council and the town's arts community, who were looking for a way to shine a light on the wealth of creative talent that Worthing has to offer. A multi-arts festival was decided upon and brought to life by Time for Worthing, the council's official tourism arm."

Drumheads and the Spring into Soul Choir on Worthing promenade. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Following a ‘huge effort from the festival’s organisers’, the inaugural celebration took place in June 2023. It saw dozens of events covering music, art, heritage, comedy and family entertainment take place across the town.

The council added: “More than 14,000 visitors were estimated to have visited the town centre over the eight-day celebration and the council was overwhelmed by the support for a second festival following feedback from the town's businesses and creative community.

"This summer the town hosted an even bigger celebration, featuring more than 100 events registered over two weeks in June. Thousands of locals and people from outside the region visited the town to enjoy live entertainment, talks, creative sessions and more.”

‘To help the festival grow year on year’, the council has invited a group of the town’s arts community to ‘take over its direction’.

Street artist Tom Goulden transforming a blank canvas at Level 1. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

The council said it had ‘always been intended’ that the festival would be owned by the community ‘once it had become well established’, but council officers and members will continue to offer support to the new organisers.

Dom Ford, Worthing’s cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure, said: “We’ve had a blast organising the festival with our talented arts community, but we feel that now is the right time for it to be owned and developed by the town.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in helping the festival go from an idea to a celebration hosting more than 100 events – it’s testament to the amazing creatives and venues we have across Worthing.

“I can’t wait to see what the community does next with the festival and look forward to attending many events next summer.”

Carter Sampson performing at Beer No Evil on Brighton Road, Worthing. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Jennifer Left, member of The Worthing Festival Group and co-founder of Hand Brew Co, said they ‘look forward to growing a successful, community-led celebration’ for residents, businesses and those ‘visiting our vibrant town’.

She added: “The committee would like to thank Worthing Borough Council for their hard work producing the festival over the last two years. Our aim is to showcase the very best of Worthing and beyond.”

Local artists are being invited to ‘create bold, vibrant artwork’ to represent the community-run festival’s first year. To find out more and apply by the January 1st deadline, visit: worthingfestival.org.uk.