Worthing green spaces now have more bicycle racks thanks to government funding

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Government funding has paid for 110 new bicycle racks across Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said more new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across the town as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline.

Northbrook Recreation Ground, Palatine Park, Tarring Recreation Ground, Manor Sports Ground, Dominion Road Open Space, Windsor Lawns and Durrington Recreation Ground are the ‘latest green spaces to receive new bicycle racks’, the council said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “We have used funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to install the equipment, which has paid for 110 new bicycle racks to be installed across Worthing.

More new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across Worthing, as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline. Photo: Worthing Borough CouncilMore new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across Worthing, as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline. Photo: Worthing Borough Council
More new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across Worthing, as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Two new bicycle repair stations have also been installed with the funding to help cyclists adjust or repair their bikes on the go, located outside the Pavilion Theatre on our promenade and near the shops on Findon Road in Findon Valley.

"We hope the new equipment is useful to cyclists living, visiting and working in Worthing.”

Related topics:Worthing Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice