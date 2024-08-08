Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Government funding has paid for 110 new bicycle racks across Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said more new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across the town as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline.

Northbrook Recreation Ground, Palatine Park, Tarring Recreation Ground, Manor Sports Ground, Dominion Road Open Space, Windsor Lawns and Durrington Recreation Ground are the ‘latest green spaces to receive new bicycle racks’, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “We have used funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to install the equipment, which has paid for 110 new bicycle racks to be installed across Worthing.

More new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across Worthing, as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Two new bicycle repair stations have also been installed with the funding to help cyclists adjust or repair their bikes on the go, located outside the Pavilion Theatre on our promenade and near the shops on Findon Road in Findon Valley.

"We hope the new equipment is useful to cyclists living, visiting and working in Worthing.”