Worthing green spaces now have more bicycle racks thanks to government funding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Worthing Borough Council said more new bicycle racks have been added to green spaces across the town as part of ongoing work to ‘better support active travel’ to the town centre, parks and coastline.
Northbrook Recreation Ground, Palatine Park, Tarring Recreation Ground, Manor Sports Ground, Dominion Road Open Space, Windsor Lawns and Durrington Recreation Ground are the ‘latest green spaces to receive new bicycle racks’, the council said.
A spokesperson added: “We have used funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to install the equipment, which has paid for 110 new bicycle racks to be installed across Worthing.
“Two new bicycle repair stations have also been installed with the funding to help cyclists adjust or repair their bikes on the go, located outside the Pavilion Theatre on our promenade and near the shops on Findon Road in Findon Valley.
"We hope the new equipment is useful to cyclists living, visiting and working in Worthing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.