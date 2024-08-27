Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fate of a hotel in Worthing has now been decided after plans were made to house single homeless people in the building.

Controversial plans were lodged to house single homeless people at the Windsor House Hotel in Windsor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing’s planning committee decided that the hotel should not be used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) – but this was subject to an appeal.

Controversial plans were lodged, in 2023, to house single homeless people at the Windsor House Hotel in Windsor Road. Photo: Google Street View

After a significant delay, the Planning Inspectorate has now backed the planning committee’s decision.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “In January 2023, the planning committee refused an application by housing and social care provider SDR Group to convert the former hotel in Windsor Road into shared living accommodation.

"The proposed plan included 44 bedrooms divided into five self-contained annexes, each with shared kitchen, dining and living spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"SDR Group appealed against that decision to the Planning Inspectorate and in July this year a planning inspector heard evidence from the company, from residents and from Worthing Borough Council officers and councillors.”

Hundreds of residents, including people with disabilities, were left queuing outside a community hall after being denied access to a meeting to discuss the future of a Worthing hotel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

During the hearing, SDR Group said that the building could be used to house up to 83 people, the council said.

The spokesperson added: “At the end of the hearing the inspector said he would take time to consider all of the evidence he had received before making his decision.

"The Planning Inspectorate has now announced that it has dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the proposed redevelopment would cause noise and disturbance that would damage the character of the area and negatively affect nearby residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To read the full decision visit https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk and search for case number 3321896.

A ten-year contract worth £7.8million between SDR and Adur and Worthing councils was made last year to accommodate the councils’ homeless residents closer to Adur and Worthing, and to save the councils roughly £2.5million in bed and breakfast costs over the ten years.