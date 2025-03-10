New solar panels are being installed at a leisure centre in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said on Friday (March 7) that contractors were ‘in the middle of installing more than 140 additional solar panels’ at Splashpoint Leisure Centre, to ‘make the popular building even more green’.

The addition of a new solar array to the roof of the swimming and leisure site followed an application by the council to Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Splashpoint is operated by the council’s partner, South Downs Leisure.

“Once installed, we’re expecting the additional solar panels to produce more than 60 megawatt hours (MWh) each year, which will be able to run the pumps on one of the facility’s pools for around half of each year,” a council spokesperson said.

"The new solar array is also estimated to save more than 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year, which is the equivalent of around 560 trees being planted annually.

"We would like to thank South Downs Leisure for its support with this project and look forward to the new panels being live in two weeks time.”