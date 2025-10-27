Worthing Men in Sheds workshop plan approved

Durrington Cemetery Lodge. Image: Google

Men in Sheds’ new workshop plans have been approved by Worthing Borough Council.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 15, members approved an application for a new workshop near Durrington Cemetery, in Findon Road.

The plans were submitted by mental health charity Men in Sheds, following an approved change-of-use application by the charity in July, for the cemetery lodge to become a carpentry and repair workshop.

The new plans will see a timber double-garage workshop constructed for the lodge to ‘complement’ its new use, according to a report to the committee by council officers.

Machinery use and deliveries at the workshop will be limited to between 9am and 4pm and it will not be allowed to open on Sundays or public holidays, according to the planning conditions.

The lodge was previously used for the sale and display of stonemasonry, from 2015, and before that, from 2010, was used as an administrative centre for animal rescue charity Wadars.