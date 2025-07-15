A key multi-storey car park in Worthing has been closed for three more days as the heat network project continues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said the High Street multi-storey car park will be temporarily closed from Tuesday (July 15) to Thursday (July 17) this week, to ‘facilitate Hemiko’s construction of the Worthing Heat Network’.

"Importantly, the multi-storey car park will be open again from Friday, providing easier access into the town centre over the weekend,” a council statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The closure has been scheduled to accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s Energy Hub, which is being constructed outside the front of the car park.

The High Street multi-storey car park will be temporarily closed from Tuesday (July 15) to Thursday (July 17) this week, to ‘facilitate Hemiko’s construction of the Worthing Heat Network’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“It’s expected that there will be one final three-day closure in August, after Hemiko resequenced its works to ensure the car park was open on the busiest shopping days and unavailable for fewer days overall.”

The council said the cycle hub will remain accessible from the door to the stairwell in Chatsworth Road.

"However, cycle hub users should report to the car park office situated on the ground floor of the building, where the team will escort users to the bicycle storage facility,” a social media post added.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street multi-storey car park was also subject to closures in late June and early July. It was initially due to close between June 23 and July 6 but – following the ‘unexpected closure’ of Grafton multi-storey car park and ‘feedback from local businesses’ – Hemiko adjusted its construction schedule to minimise disruption.

The council explained: “Originally, their planned works meant High Street multi-storey car park would be closed for two full weeks, including two weekends. Thanks to a joint effort between Worthing Borough Council and Hemiko, the works have been re-sequenced.

"This will allow High Street multi-storey car park to remain open on weekends, ensuring easier access to the town centre on the busiest shopping days and over Pride weekend.”

However, there is some discontent after the latest three-day closure was announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person wrote, in response to the council’s Facebook post: “People park here for work. What warning was given of this? I parked there on Sunday evening and didn't notice any signs except both lifts being out of service. Considering this post was put up after working hours the day before they're closed for three days... Could this not have been announced sooner?”

The council replied: “Apologies if you feel this update wasn't shared early enough. We contacted High Street multi-storey car park season ticket holders, cycle hub members and town centre workers registered to our parking permit scheme by email on Friday.”

Earlier this month, Hemiko gave some key updates on its summer schedule for the Worthing Heat Network, as disruption on the roads continues in the town centre.

The developer had initially hoped to avoid roadworks over the school summer holidays and had re-sequenced the building programme to allow for the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a burst water main –which Hemiko emphasised was outside of its control – flooded the trenches, creating a delay, which means it is now having to return to the original programme.

Work has already been completed in nine of the 14 zones of work across Worthing, with five more to go ahead of the Worthing Heat Network switch-on planned for later this year. Some of these works areas are not in the town centre.

To see a map of alternative parking sites in the town, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/car-park-map/

If you have any questions for the Hemiko team, email: [email protected]