A multi-storey car park in Worthing has been identified as an ‘industry-standard facility’.

Worthing Borough Council has revealed that the Civic Quarter multi-storey car park has received national recognition for its accessibility and safety features.

"The multi-storey car park opened in December and has now been awarded Park Access and Park Mark accreditation, identifying it as an industry-standard facility that excels in inclusivity,” a council spokesperson said.

"The awards are judged by the British Parking Association, a not-for-profit organisation which works to create better parking and travel experiences for all.

Councillor Rita Garner (left), Worthing's cabinet member for regeneration, and Jason Passfield (right), parking services manager, pictured with Warren Bradshaw, southern area manager at the British Parking Association

"Our multi-storey car park has been awarded Park Access accreditation for its accessible features and inclusive parking options. Additionally, it has received the Park Mark award as part of the Safer Parking Scheme, meaning it complies with police standards aimed at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour.”

The car park opened on Wednesday, December 11, providing extra capacity for shoppers visiting the town centre by car or bike.

This came after Construction firm Galliford Try handed over the keys to the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC) – which has been subject to continuous delays.

The Civic Quarter multi-storey car park has nine indoor and eight outdoor disabled spaces.

The council added: “We will be installing 34 electric vehicle charge points, some of which will be specially adapted for drivers with disabilities. There are more than 170 spaces in total, some of which are dedicated to NHS staff.

"Vehicles enter the car park from Richmond Road by turning into Civic Place, which is located between Worthing County Court and Portland House, and exit via Stoke Abbott Road.

"Our standard parking charges apply at the site, with customers paying on arrival with a pay and display system. Visitors can also pay for their stay using the MiPermit app.”

When fully occupied, the £45million centre – dubbed the WICC – will become the first of its kind in Sussex, providing a range of NHS services on the one site in Stoke Abbott Road.

Dental services will be provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Worthing Medical Group will run GP services, and mental health services will be provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.