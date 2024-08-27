Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New payment machines are set to be installed at multi-storey car parks in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said it is ‘changing the way visitors pay’ to use multi-storey car parks to make visiting the town ‘easier’.

“The number plate technology currently being used at the multi-storeys has come to the end of its life and needs to be replaced,” the council announced on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some motorists are having problems using these car parks because the technology fails to read their number plates correctly, which can mean they can’t drive in, pay or leave after their visit.”

Worthing Borough Council said it is ‘changing the way visitors pay’ to use multi-storey car parks to make visiting the town ‘easier’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

‘Rather than buying new number plate technology’, the council will instead install new payment machines at the multi-storey car parks.

A spokesperson added: “Instead of paying when they leave one of the multi-storey car parks, drivers will need to pay for their stay when they arrive, as they do in our surface car parks.

“Drivers will be able to pay in cash, by card or by using the MiPermit app. If they pay using the app, they can extend the length of time they want to stay for without returning to their vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The changes mean we’ll have more members of our parking team out and about in the car parks and able to speak to customers who need help.”

New payment machines will be installed at Buckingham Road car park ready for its reopening next month, the council said.

They will be fitted at the Grafton and High Street car parks ‘later this year’.

The council added: “We’ll publish further messages about the new payment methods closer to the time to help remind drivers about the changes.”