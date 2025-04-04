Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An observation wheel is returning to Worthing promenade – and it could be ready as soon as this month.

Sussex World reported in March that it appeared increasingly likely that the popular Worthing Wheel attraction will return – and be here to stay for at least three years.

A planning application was submitted – by City Observations Limited – for the 44-metre-high wheel to be located on the promenade opposite Montague Place.

Now preparation works are underway to install the wheel.

The council said it has begun preparing the promenade for the wheel’s installation – fencing off the affected area to ‘ensure the attraction can be safely delivered and assembled’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"An observation wheel is returning to Worthing promenade, offering residents and visitors unique views of our seaside town and the surrounding area until late autumn,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

"We have partnered with City Observations to bring a 44-metre high electric observation wheel to our promenade, which could be up and running as early as Monday, April 7. The attraction is coming to Worthing at no cost to the council.

“The observation wheel will allow users to see up to 10 miles in all directions and be based between Worthing Pier and the lido on the promenade.”

The council said it has begun preparing the promenade for the wheel’s installation – fencing off the affected area to ‘ensure the attraction can be safely delivered and assembled’.

The giant wheel on Worthing seafront, looking a bit like Pac Man, was put up in June last year and took customers up into the air for the last time on Saturday, September 21, after a three-month run.

"The promenade will remain accessible throughout the works,” the council added.

"Rides will cost £5 for children under 16 years old and £6 for adults – family tickets and group tickets are also available. For more information on pricing, visit: https://cityobservations.co.uk/worthing-wheel

“The wheel will operate between 10am and 8pm, subject to weather conditions, and is expected to remain on our coastline until autumn.

“We’re looking forward to the return of a wheel on our coastline this year.”

A committee report was published on the Worthing Borough Council’s planning portal on Tuesday, March 18 – and the application was recommended for approval.

The attraction is expected to operate – with viewing gondolas – from March to November until 2028.

