Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An observation wheel is back up and running on Worthing promenade.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex World reported in March that the popular Worthing Wheel attraction would return – and be here to stay for at least three years – after a planning application was recommended for approval.

"The observation wheel on Worthing promenade is now officially open to the public,” Worthing Borough Council announced on Monday (April 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have partnered with City Observations to bring a 44-metre high electric observation wheel to our seafront.

The Worthing observation wheel being built. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“The attraction is based between the pier and the lido and allows users to see up to 10 miles in all directions, offering unique views of our seaside town and the surrounding area.”

Rides cost £5 for children under 16 years old and £6 for adults. Family tickets and group tickets are also available.

It will operate between 10am and 8pm, ‘subject to weather conditions’, and is expected to remain on the coastline until autumn, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area of promenade hosting the wheel will ‘remain open as normal’.

The council began preparing the promenade for the wheel’s installation last week – fencing off the affected area to ‘ensure the attraction can be safely delivered and assembled’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

The attraction is coming to Worthing at no cost to the council.

The council began preparing the promenade for the wheel’s installation last week – fencing off the affected area to ‘ensure the attraction can be safely delivered and assembled’.

A committee report was published on the Worthing Borough Council’s planning portal on Tuesday, March 18 – and the application was recommended for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attraction is expected to operate – with viewing gondolas – from March to November every year until 2028.

In 2024, it was put up in June and took customers up into the air for the last time on Saturday, September 21, after a three-month run.

To book tickets online and find out more about pricing, visit: https://cityobservations.co.uk/worthing-wheel