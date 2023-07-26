Some key changes have been made to parking rules in Broadwater, Worthing.

Following consultations with residents, a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) has been granted to introduce parking restrictions around Broadwater Green. These came into effect on Monday (July 24).

Parking on Broadwater Street West and Ardsheal Road is for four hours and no return within two hours from 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday in marked bays.

These changes have come into force thanks to Elizabeth Sparkes, West Sussex county councillor for the Cissbury Division.

Following consultations with residents, a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) has been granted to introduce parking restrictions around Broadwater Green. Photo: Google Street View

“The notices showing the timing of the new restrictions have been in place for some time but the order has had to go through the legal process of being signed and sealed,” councillor Sparkes said.

"This process has been completed and the restrictions are now legally binding. I hope that the area around the green can now be used by those wishing to use the local facilities at Cricketers Parade, the shops and cafes in Broadwater, the school and parish rooms and not as a free long term car park for caravans, camper vans and assorted commercial vehicles.”

Elizabeth said she had ‘many approaches’ from residents over the last few years, adding: “The solution was to apply for a traffic regulation order on Broadwater Street West. I undertook a consultation with residents in 2021 and got their views on changes they think should be made.

"I agreed with them that there was an issue that needed to be looked at. The long term parkers by the side of the green were stopping people parking there to go to events on the green and to use local facilities.

The changes have come into force thanks to Elizabeth Sparkes, West Sussex county councillor for the Cissbury Division. Photo contributed

"Sometimes up to 14 caravans, lorries and removal vans taking up potentially 20 or 22 parking spaces. We really felt it was something that needed attention.”

The county councillor also applied for a TRO to introduce parking restrictions on Ardsheal Road, outside the fire station.

“Fire engines have been having difficulty exiting when big lorries are parked long term outside,” Elizabeth said. “There are parking restrictions on both of those roads.

"We also decided to put double yellow lines down the other side of the green – at the top end of South Farm Road. People were parking half on the road, half on the pavement, when there was a boot sale or event on the green.

Parking on Broadwater Street West (pictured) and Ardsheal Road is for four hours and no return within two hours from 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday in marked bays. Photo: Google Street View

"It's narrow so it was quite dangerous with people parked on both sides of the road. We've left parking on the South Farm Road west side and put double yellow lines on the east side, adjacent to the green.”

Elizabeth said ‘another important part of the TRO’ was to put double yellow lines in the bus stop ‘at the top end of the road’.

"Quite often the recess area was full of parked cars and the bus had to stop in the middle of the A24, just south of the Grove Lodge roundabout,” the county councillor said.

"It was completely untenable and really dangerous.”

West Sussex Highways agreed to the TRO before launching its own consultation with residents.

Elizabeth said there were delays after people unwittingly left their cars in the way of workmen, whilst others were left ‘confused’ by traffic signs with ‘no obvious enforcement’ ongoing.