Worthing Pier closed as high winds were 'making it very difficult to walk on safely'

Worthing Pier has been closed temporarily for public safety reasons.

This comes amid a yellow weather warning for wind, which remains in place until 6pm on Monday (September 15).

“We’ve had to keep Worthing Pier closed so far this morning because gale force winds are making it very difficult to walk on safely, in line with our normal protocol,” a borough council statement read.

"Our Coastal Office team will check the wind speed regularly and once it drops to a safe level we’ll allow access to the pier again.”

Worthing Borough Council closes the pier if it gets three consecutive wind speed readings of 40 knots or above – which are classed as gale force winds.

Amid gusts of up to 70mph, multiple fallen trees were reported across the county on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are ‘likely’, whilst the yellow warning remains in place.

The Met Office added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

Strong west or southwesterly winds arrived across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, more developing ‘more widely inland during Monday morning’.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills,” the Met Office added.

"Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

In the South East of England, there will be ‘some sunny spells’ on Monday but ‘also blustery scattered sharp showers’.

The forecast read: “These showers will mainly affect the west at first, but should become more generalised later. Gales likely in exposure, making it feel cooler than temperatures may suggest. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Tonight: Becoming drier during the evening and overnight, with blustery showers becoming lighter, fewer and further between, mainly affecting the north and west. Remaining windy. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

“Tuesday: Cloudy at first in the north with a few further showers, however otherwise mainly fine with some sunshine, this becoming hazy as cloud thickens later. Feeling warmer as winds ease. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

“Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Wet and windy midweek especially, but remaining unsettled throughout. Near-average temperatures by day, mild by night.”