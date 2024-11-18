Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Worthing Borough Council contractors last week begun work on a temporary fix – ‘during the spring low tide’ – so that the pier can be reopened to the public.

The council has been providing daily updates, revealing on Wednesday evening (November 13) that the first piles had been ‘successfully installed’ next to Worthing Pier – the first pieces of the new steel structure that is designed to help support it, ‘so that we can safely reopen it to the public’.

Thursday was ‘another very productive day’ for contractors, with one new pile being fitted early in the morning and the final three piles in the afternoon.

From Friday, six piles were all cut to ‘exactly the same height’ so the rest of the new steel structure ‘can be fitted to them to help support the pier’. This was described as a ‘vital’ stage for the council to ‘reopen the pier to the public safely’.

The latest update, posted on Friday evening, read: “The work on Worthing Pier has today focused on preparing the new steel piles on which will rest the supporting structure that is designed to allow us to reopen the pier to the public.

“With all six piles in place, our contractors have been cutting the piles to exactly the same height in preparation for the supporting beams being placed on top.

“The team have also been busy welding steel ties and supports between the piles to give them extra strength before the beams and steel trusses are fitted to them. This will continue over the weekend.

“The trusses will also be assembled over the weekend, ready for installation.”

The council thanked ‘everyone for their patience’ during the disruption on the seafront.

A spokesperson added: “We’re trying to limit how much it disturbs anyone but work like this is noisy.

“In the meantime, please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound. These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”

A further update on how works progressed over the weekend is likely to follow later today (Monday, November 18).

1 . Worthing Pier repairs Aerial view of the works on Worthing Pier Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Worthing Pier repairs Aerial view of the works on Worthing Pier Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Worthing Pier repairs The steel trusses which will be installed on top of the piles to support the pier Photo: Worthing Borough Council