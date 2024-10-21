Worthing Pier had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons on Thursday, October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

With full repair works unable to start until mid-November, the council is 'having an interim repair done' to help the remaining piles to support the weight of the pier.

In its latest update on Friday (October 18), the council said: “Our engineers have been working at Worthing Pier with our contractors today to examine the piles near to where the storm damage occurred.

“This investigation work is helping us to get a more detailed picture of what needs to be done as part of the full repair of the structure.

“That will continue over the weekend during the spring low tides, when the sea goes out far enough for us to safely carry out work around the pier.

“Our contractors will also be on site this weekend doing routine maintenance works and stabilising the piles closest to where the damage happened.”

The public were also given a firm warning.

"Please don’t go under the pier either when the tide is out or on boats or paddleboards until we have made the structure safe,” a council statement read.

"We want to reopen the pier as soon as possible but keeping people safe is our priority.”

It is currently estimated that the full repair could cost in excess of £100,000, and, although the council has an allocated budget for pier repairs which will be used to fund some of the work, it’s believed that some of the money may have to come from other budgets.

