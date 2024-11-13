Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public could soon be allowed back on to Worthing Pier as works begin on a ‘temporary fix’.

Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

As of Wednesday, November 13, the pier remains closed but there is hope it could soon reopen.

Worthing Borough Council said contractors had planned to begin work on a temporary fix on the pier this afternoon – ‘during the spring low tide’ – so that ‘we can reopen it to the public’.

The work involves driving six steel piles into the seabed either side of the pier, and then fitting steel support beams and a steel truss on top of them. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

A social media update added: “We’re keen to allow residents and visitors back onto the pier as soon as possible, which will allow the popular businesses to begin trading again. But we have to make sure the pier is totally safe before we allow anyone back onto it.

“The first step is for our contractors to assemble a new steel support structure under the pier which will take the weight off the damaged piles so they can be replaced.

“The work involves driving six steel piles into the seabed either side of the pier, and then fitting steel support beams and a steel truss on top of them.”

On Tuesday, more equipment and materials were brought to the contractors’ compound between the pier and the lido ‘in readiness for the work beginning’.

The first step is for contractors to assemble a new steel support structure under the pier which will 'take the weight off the damaged piles' so they can be replaced. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"We expect the work will continue for just over a week during this month’s spring low tides, when the sea goes out far enough for our contractors to operate safely under the pier,” a council spokesperson added.

"We will keep disruption to a minimum but unfortunately there will be some noise during the work – including in the early hours of the morning from Thursday.”