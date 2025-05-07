This come after the completion of work to replace a section of decking and ‘it looks great’, according to Adur and Worthing Councils.

“Our contractors have finished installing the last few new timbers and we have now reopened the eastern entrance to the pier, which was closed while the refurbishment work was done,” the councils added.

"We replace the timbers on the pier section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience while the team from Mackley have carried out the work, which is being paid for using the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

In February, Worthing Borough Council said visitors to the seafront ‘may have noticed some activity’ around the pier, as contractors ‘prepare to restore a section of the attraction’s timber decking’.

The eastern entrance to the pier was closed to the public as teams began installing scaffolding beneath the structure that would enable the improvement works,

A spokesperson for the council added: “We’ll keep you updated here about our maintenance work and will soon share with you how you can work with us to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”

1 . Worthing Pier's eastern entrance reopens Decking replacement work has been completed at Worthing Pier Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils

2 . Worthing Pier's eastern entrance reopens Decking replacement work has been completed at Worthing Pier Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils