Worthing Pier is edging closer to its long-awaited reopening.

Now that ‘we’re past the worst of Storm Bert’, council contractors moved back onto Worthing Pier this week to ‘construct the scaffolding’ needed to ‘complete the remainder of the project’ and reopen the pier.

In a social media update on Tuesday evening (November 26), Adur and Worthing Councils said: “Work has now begun on what we hope will be the final days of welding and bracing needed for us to reopen Worthing Pier safely.

“Scaffolding has been assembled on the east side of the pier so that our contractors have been able to begin working on a temporary platform on top of the new steel support structure.

“While the work is ongoing on the east side, scaffolding is being put up on the west side of the pier so the necessary welding and bracing can be completed there next.”

The use of the temporary platforms and scaffolding means contractors ‘can complete the remainder of the project from above’ – rather than ‘having to wait for the next set of spring low tides’ when it is safe to work from the beach.

The council added: “Please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound, as this is still a live construction site.

"These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”