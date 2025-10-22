Worthing Pier: Entrance 'fenced off' with latest stage of refurbishment work 'now well underway'

One of the entrances to Worthing Pier has been fenced off.

A Worthing Borough Council team have resumed work on the pier– this time ‘focusing on the decking on the western side’. This is between the entrance kiosk and the concrete base that the Denton Lounge sits on.

“Work to replace the old decking at the western entrance to Worthing Pier is now well underway,” a council social media post – on Wednesday, October 22 – read.

"The team from our contractors, Mackley, are removing the decking on the western side of the pier, between the entrance kiosk and the concrete base that the Denton Lounge sits on, and inspecting the steel beams underneath.

“We replace the timbers section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.”

Last year, the contractors ‘did the same work’ on the eastern side of the pier.

The council added: “The assessment of the steel beams showed that some of them needed to be replaced. The same will happen on the western side over the coming weeks.

“The western side of the pier’s entrance is currently fenced off to keep the public safe but the pier remains open via its eastern entrance.”

The council is investing in Worthing’s seafront and the town centre to ‘make the area more attractive to visitors and residents’.

"That includes widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters,” the social media post read.

Residents will be kept updated, via social media, about ‘how the project is progressing’.