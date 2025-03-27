Further minor repairs are planned at Worthing Pier.

Worthing Borough Council said contractors are ‘going to be back on and under’ the pier over the next week.

They will be ‘carrying out minor repairs to the substructure’, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “Our engineers carry out regular inspections of the pier and pull together a list of minor works that aren’t time sensitive – tightening bolts, re-securing ties, that sort of thing.

Engineers carry out regular inspections of the pier and pull together a list of minor works that 'are not time sensitive'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“These are the type of jobs that are a regular part of maintaining a structure of the pier’s age, but they can only be carried out during each month’s spring low tides, when the tide goes out far enough for us to have a good amount of time on the beach.

“We now have a series of spring low tides so our contractors are back on site tightening bolts and replacing tie bars and bull bars underneath the pier.

We’ll keep you updated here about our maintenance work as well as our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond."

On February 20, the eastern entrance to the popular pier had to be closed, for around eight weeks, due to works to install scaffolding beneath the structure that would enable improvement works.

Follow this link to see photos, which showed teams in action over the first weekend of March.