The council has revealed Worthing Pier is ready to reopen to the public.

Worthing Pier has been temporarily closed for safety reasons since October 10 after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Nearly two months later, the council announced the pier is set to reopen this week.

"We’re now ready to reopen Worthing Pier to the public tomorrow morning (Wednesday, December 3),” read a social media update this evening.

The council said the Worthing Pier businesses have been using the last couple of days to ‘get their premises back up and running’ ahead of reopening. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"We’ve completed the majority of the electrical work on sections of the pier lighting and today our contractors have been replacing a number of loose decking planks as well as a number of gratings on the landing stage.

"They have also begun repairing some of the damaged central panel glazing. That is going to take a few days to completely sort but we don’t want to delay visitors getting the chance to go on the pier while that work, including repainting, is being finished.

"These areas will be safe and presentable whilst we finish this aspect over the next few days.”

The council said its engineers have, meanwhile, been out ‘inspecting the pier’s new steel support structure’.

Contractors have begun repairing some of the damaged central panel glazing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

A spokesperson added: “As it is a newly-fitted temporary structure, we’ll be doing frequent checks on it over the coming months to ensure that all its bracing is doing its job under the pressure of the waves.

"If you see our engineers on a cherrypicker on the beach doing that inspection, give them a wave!”

The council said on Monday evening that all of the scaffolding had now been removed from the pier but, ‘to help keep people safe’, security fencing was installed ‘to try to prevent access to the new steel support structure’.

“We’re getting very close to being able to reopen Worthing Pier,” the council said, at the time.

"The support structure might look tempting to climb on but it is not a safe place to try to get to. If you know anyone who might think it’s a fun place to play, please urge them not to and to stay safe.”

On Monday, teams carried out electrical checks on the pier lighting.

"There’ll be more work done on the pier tomorrow (Tuesday) before we open the gates to the public on Wednesday,” the council added.

Part of the extra work needed was the repair of glass community artwork that the council believe was ‘damaged by vandals’ climbing onto the pier while it was unsafe’.