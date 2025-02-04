Maintenance works are set to begin on Worthing Pier.

Whilst repair works were taking place, nobody was allowed on the 162-year-old structure for nearly two months at the end of 2024.

Upon reopening the pier ahead of Christmas, Worthing Borough Council said its teams would continue with routine maintenance, whilst also carrying out ‘frequent checks’ on the new steel support structure over the following months. This was planned to ‘ensure that it has all the bracing it needs’ to do its job under ‘constant pressure’ from the tides and the weight of the pier.

The council provided an update on social media on Friday, January 31.

The first step of the maintenance work will begin in the 'next couple of weeks', when the council replaces an area of the pier’s older timber decking using funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils

A Facebook post read: “When we reopened Worthing Pier in December, we talked about how we would be carrying out further maintenance work on and around it in the coming months.

“The first step of that work will begin in the next couple of weeks when we replace an area of the pier’s older timber decking using funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“We replace the timbers on the pier section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, so that the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of visitors who enjoy our seafront.”

The council said it will, this time, be replacing the timbers at the north end of the pier, on the east side between the entrance kiosk and the concrete base that the Denton Lounge sits on.

The Worthing Pier maintenance work will take about eight weeks. Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils

“The work will take about eight weeks,” the council revealed. “While it’s underway, that section will be fenced off but the pier will still be open from the west side.

“We’re also getting ready to start speaking to everyone about how they can work with us to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The council pledged to keep the public updated with how the project is progressing – ‘as well as on our maintenance work on the pier and along our amazing seafront’.