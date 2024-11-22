Worthing Borough Council revealed earlier this week that the bad weather means contractors are ‘not going to be able to complete the project as quickly as we had hoped’.

Strong winds and driving rain ‘significantly cut the length of the low tides’ on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesperson added: “Unfortunately the bad weather of the last 24 hours has hindered progress by significantly reducing the length of the low tides, so we will need more time to complete the work.”

In a new statement on Thursday (November 21), the council gave a more positive update.

“Our contractors working on Worthing Pier made more great progress yesterday (Wednesday), leaving us in a great position to be able to safely reopen it soon,” the social media post read.

"They completed a large amount of welding and bracing on the new steel support structure under the pier, which has allowed us to build a platform so that we can complete the work from the above deck rather than the shore.

"Work can only be done safely on the beach during the spring low tides but, as we said yesterday, strong winds and driving rain significantly cut the length of the low tides on Monday and Tuesday.”

Wednesday’s progress meant that a scaffolding team could be on site on Thursday to ‘examine the pier’.

They then could ‘design exactly what temporary scaffolding they need’ to allow contractors to ‘safely finish the last stages of the project from above’ – without waiting for the next set of spring low tides.

The council added: “We’re expecting strong winds over the next few days so we won’t begin to assemble that scaffolding until Monday – we don’t want to take the chance that the weather could dislodge the scaffolding and cause new damage to the pier.

"Instead we’ll begin moving out of the compound next to the pier any heavy equipment that is not needed for these later stages of the project, so that when the project is complete we can restore full access to the beach as soon as possible.

"After the compound has been removed, our teams plan to carry out routine coastal defence work on the beach between the pier and the lido.”

In the meantime, people are again reminded to not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing as ‘this is still a live construction site’.

The council warned these areas are ‘not safe for residents to enter’ and any damage caused ‘could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it’.

1 . Worthing Pier repairs More ‘great progress’ has been made during repair work on Worthing Pier, despite contractors being delayed by the severe wintry weather. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pier repairs More ‘great progress’ has been made during repair work on Worthing Pier, despite contractors being delayed by the severe wintry weather. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Worthing Pier repairs More ‘great progress’ has been made during repair work on Worthing Pier, despite contractors being delayed by the severe wintry weather. Photo: Eddie Mitchell