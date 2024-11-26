'Final sections of welding' can be completed in the 'coming days' as repair works continue at Worthing Pier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that ‘we’re past the worst of Storm Bert’, council contractors have moved onto Worthing Pier to ‘construct the scaffolding’ needed to ‘complete the remainder of the project’ and reopen the pier.

“As we said last week, we didn’t want to run the risk of the strong winds dislodging the temporary scaffolding over the weekend and causing new damage to the pier,” an Adur and Worthing Councils update on social media read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instead we waited until this morning (Monday, November 25) to start assembling the scaffolding.

The council said a ‘temporary working platform’ is being constructed on top of the bracing of the new steel support structure. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

“The scaffolding will allow us to complete the remainder of the project from above, rather than us having to wait for the next set of spring low tides when it is safe to work from the beach.”

The council said a ‘temporary working platform’ is being constructed on top of the bracing of the new steel support structure.

“This will mean the final sections of welding can be completed in the coming days, despite the tide being in,” the social media post added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound, as this is still a live construction site.

Now that ‘we’re past the worst of Storm Bert’, council contractors have moved onto Worthing Pier to ‘construct the scaffolding’ needed to ‘complete the remainder of the project’ and reopen the pier. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”

Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage. Worthing Borough Council contractors began work on a temporary fix earlier this month ‘during the spring low tide’.

The authority said last week that more ‘great progress’ had been made during repair work on the attraction, despite contractors being delayed by the severe wintry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the bad weather did mean that contractors were not able to complete the project ‘as quickly as we had hoped’.

Strong winds and driving rain ‘significantly cut the length of the low tides’ on Monday and Tuesday last week.

On Friday (November 22), a council spokesperson said: “Our scaffolding contractors are currently designing the scaffolding that will be used next week to allow us to complete the project to reopen Worthing Pier by working from the above deck without waiting for the next set of spring low tides.

“Meanwhile, our engineers and contractors have done a visual inspection of the underside of the pier and drawn up a list of minor repairs that will be carried out through December and January during their spring low tides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carry out quarterly inspections of the pier as part of our routine maintenance programme, looking for damaged or loose items that need to be replaced or fixed.

“Minor repairs are a regular occurrence for a structure of the pier’s age, and include tightening bolts and replacing tie bars and bull bars underneath the pier’s decking.

“Our engineers and contractors also took the opportunity to examine more closely a pile of similar age and construction next to those that suffered storm damage and forced the closure of the pier last month. We’re delighted to say that the pile has not suffered any damage and is still in a good condition so won’t need to be replaced at this stage.

“Our contractor has now removed heavy equipment that is no longer needed out of the compound so that when the project is complete we can restore full access to the beach as soon as possible.”