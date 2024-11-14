Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Worthing Borough Council contractors have this week begun work on a temporary fix – ‘during the spring low tide’ – so that the pier can be reopened to the public.

An update was posted on the Adur & Worthing Councils Facebook page on Wednesday evening (November 13).

This read: “Our contractors have successfully installed the first piles next to Worthing Pier – the first pieces of the new steel structure that is designed to help support it so that we can safely reopen it to the public.

“The work can only be done during spring low tides, when the sea goes out far enough for the teams of engineers to operate safely under the pier.

“Yesterday afternoon saw the first spring low tide of November, so our contractors got to work scanning the ground to check its stability and then drilling the first two of six holes in which will sit new piles either side of the pier.”

The council said the first two piles were ‘then driven into the seabed’ until ‘only around a third of each was left’ above the surface of the beach.

A spokesperson explained: “The intention is that the remaining four piles will be driven into the seabed in the coming days so that the supporting structure can be built on top of them.

“The new steel support structure is designed to take the weight off damaged piles so they can be replaced.

“We will aim to keep disruption to a minimum but unfortunately there will be some noise during the work – including in the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”

The borough council said staff are keen to allow residents and visitors back onto the pier ‘as soon as possible’.

Among the businesses severely affected by the ongoing closure is Perch on the Pier.

The restaurant posted a photo of the ongoing repair works this week, with a fingers crossed emoji.

Its previous update read: “The news finally appears positive! The council contractors are finalising their plans for supporting the pier structure and preparing to install the required supports so that people can access the pier after the next tidal window.

“With the conclusion of the works anticipated for late November, we’re ecstatic to re-open our bookings today, and we would be delighted to see you on the 22nd.

“We can’t wait to see you!”

