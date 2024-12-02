Vandals are believed to be responsible for further damage at Worthing Pier.

Worthing Pier is expected to reopen to the public this week nearly two months after it was forced to close for emergency repairs.

An update on the council’s web page on Friday (November 29) read: “The scaffolding is today being dismantled so that the pier can be fully reopened to the public.

“There is still some minor repair work needed before we can unlock the gates for the community and we plan to have that all done early next week.”

Adur and Worthing Councils provided more information on social media.

A post read: “Sadly, some of the repair work we now need to do involves repairing some glass community artwork that we believe was damaged by vandals climbing onto the pier while it was unsafe.”

This isn’t expected to cause any further delays in reopening the pier, however.

The council update read: “We’re going to be able to reopen Worthing Pier next week.

“Our engineers, maintenance teams and contractors have done such amazing work to stabilise it that once we’ve done some checks and general maintenance we’ll be able to welcome everyone back on it from Wednesday, December 4.

“We’ve spoken to the pier’s businesses and they’re going to be given access to their premises while that maintenance work is underway so they can get ready to receive visitors again. They had to shut at very short notice last month when we closed the pier on safety grounds so they need a little time to get themselves back to their best.”

The council thanked the public ‘for their patience’ while the ‘brilliant contractors and engineers’ have been carrying out urgent safety work that means the pier can soon reopen.

A spokesperson added: “This project has shown just how everyone thinks about the pier and how important it is to the town and its identity.”

Perch on Worthing Pier and the Tern fine-dining restaurant have revealed they will be welcoming customers back on Thursday and Saturday respectively.