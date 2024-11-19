Worthing Borough Council said two steel trusses now ‘stretch across the width of the pier’ – sitting on steel beams that are ‘in turn resting on the six piles’, that were driven into the seabed last week.

“An intensive welding and bracing operation is underway to fix the components together so that the new steel structure can support the weight of the pier in that section,” a council update, on Tuesday evening (November 19), read.

"Unfortunately the bad weather of the last 24 hours has hindered progress by significantly reducing the length of the low tides, so we will need more time to complete the work.”

It is hoped that, due to the progress made so far, the works could still be completed by the end of next week.

On Tuesday, the council said contractors were ‘in a race against time’ to finish all the work that needed to be done before the end of November’s ‘tidal window’.

Work continued over the weekend and on Monday ‘both in daylight and in the dark’.

A spokesperson said: “These images show how our contractors have continued to make good progress by maximising every minute available to them when the spring low tides have allowed them safe access to the beach.”

Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage.

Worthing Borough Council contractors began work last week on a temporary fix ‘during the spring low tide’.

The council said on Monday evening: “Each spring low tide is shorter than the one before, meaning we have less and less time on the beach. Over the weekend and today our contractors have done a lot of bracing and welding to the six new piles and supporting beams that now sit on top of those piles. The next step is putting in place the long steel trusses that will stretch under the width of the pier, fixed to the beams on top of the piles.”

The council thanked everyone for their patience during the disruption on the seafront.

It added: “In the meantime, please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound. These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”

1 . Worthing Pier repairs The 'bad weather' of the last 24 hours has 'hindered progress by significantly reducing the length of the low tides' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pier repairs Contractors 'lifting in the southern truss' Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

3 . Worthing Pier repairs The council now needs more time to complete the work. Photo: Eddie Mitchell