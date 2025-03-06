Part of Worthing Pier will be closed until at least next month.

Council contractors have ‘begun removing a full section’ of Worthing Pier’s old decking, ‘so that it can be replaced’.

An Adur & Worthing Councils social media post read: “We replace the timbers section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.

"The team have installed scaffolding at the beach end of the pier so that they can safely lift out and take away the old decking. They are examining the steel beams underneath this section of decking to check if any of them should be replaced at the same time as well.”

The work is being paid for using the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the councils said.

They added: “We expect the work will be completed in April.

"In the meantime we’ve closed the eastern entrance to the pier and fenced off the section involved while the work is underway, but the pier will remain open from the west side.

"We’ll keep you updated here with how the project is progressing and our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint for how we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline for future generations.”