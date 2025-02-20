Worthing Borough Council said visitors to the seafront ‘may have noticed some activity’ around the pier this week, as contractors ‘prepare to restore a section of the attraction’s timber decking’.

"The eastern entrance to our popular pier is now closed to the public as teams have begun installing scaffolding beneath the structure that will enable the improvement works,” the council announced on social media.

"A full section of the pier’s old timber decking is being replaced using funds from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This is the first part of a number of scheduled maintenance works to ensure the structure is in great health for the years ahead.

“We replace the timbers on Worthing Pier section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.”

The improvements are ‘expected to take around eight weeks to complete’, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “The eastern entrance and affected section will be fenced off while the work is underway, but the pier will remain open from the west side.

“We’ll keep you updated here with how the work is progressing and our plans to create a community blueprint so we can work together to safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline for future generations.”

1 . Worthing Pier works The council said visitors to the seafront ‘may have noticed some activity’ around the pier this week, as contractors ‘prepare to restore a section of the attraction’s timber decking’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Worthing Pier works The improvements are ‘expected to take around eight weeks to complete’, the council said. Photo: Worthing Borough Council