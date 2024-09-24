Worthing Borough Council said its ‘work to replace, repair and improve’ Waterwise playground is ‘now complete and that the popular play area has been fully reopened’.

"Half of the playground has been fenced-off in recent days while our contractors installed a new spinning bowl, see-saw and replaced surfacing to make the space safer for children,” a council spokesperson said.

"Thanks to the speedy work of the contractors, the works are now complete and the playground on Worthing seafront has been fully reopened following a successful safety inspection.”

As well as the new additions, the council also replaced the play area’s rope swing in August and refurbished its two spring rockers earlier this summer.

A social media post added: “We’re delighted to have completed these much-anticipated improvements to Waterwise playground and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we have worked to get the facility back to its best.”

The council has also revealed that the pirate ship at Worthing’s Gull Island playground is ‘ready to set sail again’ after being replaced.

A spokesperson added: “With the original piece of equipment having reached the end of its life, we purchased a replacement pirate ship, which is fitted with climbing apparatus and a slide, for the play area at Beach House Grounds.

“Thanks to the quick work of our contractors, the installation of the new ship was completed on Friday, allowing us to fully reopen the playground again ahead of the weekend.

“We hope the improved Gull Island playground is enjoyed by visitors.”

