Members of the public have been asked for ideas which will ‘directly influence’ the features of a new-look playground in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council has asked people to ‘please help us redesign the playground at Homefield Park’.

A post on social media read: “The worn-out play equipment needs replacing and we would like to know what new facilities you want to see included.

“Let us know by filling out our short online survey here.

Members of the public have been asked for ideas which will ‘directly influence’ the features of a new-look playground in Worthing. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"We will also be at the playground to hear your ideas in person.”

Council staff were at the park on Tuesday (August 27) and will return on Thursday, September 5 from 2pm to 4pm and on Saturday, September 7 between 10am and 12pm.

A spokesperson added: “Your feedback will help directly influence the features of the new playground and there will be further chances to have your say on the final designs before work starts next year.”