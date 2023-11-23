Worthing prepares for Christmas with stunning festive display - but residents spot something is missing

Worthing is getting geared up for Christmas with stunning festive displays appearing in the town – but residents have noticed something is missing.

A Christmas tree is standing proudly in Montague Street – surrounded by the wonderful festive display organised by Worthing Town Centre Initiative.

But the tree which normally sits out Worthing Town Hall is nowhere to be seen.

“Unfortunately there won't be a Christmas tree outside the town hall this year,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

"This year we’ve decided to focus our festive display in the heart of the town centre where it can be enjoyed by the maximum number of people.

“We’re facing difficult financial challenges like every council across the country, so will be focusing our resources on our frontline services, like keeping the town centre clean for our many visitors.

“We hope our residents and visitors understand the decision not to spend money on a second tree outside Worthing Town Hall.”

This comes after everyone who lives, works or studies in Adur or Worthing were invited to have their say on how council funding should be spent in their area.

Adur & Worthing Councils launched two surveys – one for each borough / district – to ask members of the community what they think the priorities for the local authorities should be for the year ahead.

Worthing Borough Council revealed in October that it could look to build more houses – and increase parking charges – as it aims to reduce the risk of bankruptcy. A forecast £1.8million overspend by Worthing Borough Council left services and assets under review.

