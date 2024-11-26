Worthing residents can enjoy days of free parking and bus travel in the run-up to Christmas.

Shoppers have been given this ‘special offer’ from Hemiko – which was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network.

It was revealed earlier this month that the investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks is no longer proposing to extend its work schedule on the A259, just north of High Street Car Park from December 9 to December 18.

However, to ensure construction works are completed by December, Hemiko has agreed ‘some night works’ with West Sussex County Council.

There is some good news for residents.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network, is sponsoring four days of free parking at selected multi-storey car parks across the town, as well as two days of free bus services into the town centre with Compass Travel.

“The low-carbon energy company has sponsored the services as a thank you to residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during its construction of the first phase of the heat network, which has seen disruption caused to a number of roads and public spaces.

“We would like to thank Hemiko and hope shoppers make the most of the opportunity by supporting the town’s businesses.”

The free parking dates at Buckingham multi-storey car park are Friday, November 29, Sunday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 18.

People can park for free at the High Street multi-storey car park on Saturday, December 21.

Hemiko said: “Parking will be available all day on a first-come, first served basis. Happy holidays from all of us at Hemiko.”

Compass buses 8/8A and 16 will offer free travel all day on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 – ‘just speak to the driver’.