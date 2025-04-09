Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wet-play facility on Worthing seafront wet-play facility is up and running.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Splash Pad is back open in time for the Easter holidays.

“With the warmer weather finally arriving in recent days, we’re happy to share that the popular attraction Splash Pad is up and running again on Worthing seafront,” Worthing Borough Council announced on social media.

"Our teams have been busy preparing the wet-play facility following its winter shutdown to ensure it’s ready to host some fun this spring and summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Splash Pad is back open in time for the Easter holidays. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“The attraction, located at Beach House Grounds, runs from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6pm.

If the facility isn’t being used, it will ‘automatically run for a short period’ in the mornings and afternoons to ‘prevent the system from sitting still for too long’.

The council added: “If the warmer weather continues, we hope children can find some time to enjoy Splash Pad over the Easter school holidays.”